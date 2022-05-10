In Johor, shop assistant gets 18 months’ jail for ramming car into police patrol vehicle

Magistrate A Hafiizh Abu Bakar handed down the sentence on Shahrul Nizam Mohammad Shuhaimi, 32, who pleaded guilty to both charges. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

LUMUT, May 10 — A shop assistant was today sentenced to a total of 36 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court in Seri Manjung here for ramming his car into a police patrol car and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Magistrate A Hafiizh Abu Bakar handed down the sentence on Shahrul Nizam Mohammad Shuhaimi, 32, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

On the first charge, framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief, Shahrul Nizam was alleged to have rammed his car into a police patrol car, causing damage worth RM1,200 in front of Bangunan Toyota Seri Manjung here between 8.40am and 9.40am last May 4.

He was also charged under Section 186 of the same law for obstructing a public servant from discharging his public functions by not stopping his car and acting aggressively to avoid arrest in front of the Horizon Garden restaurant in Seri Manjung here at the same time and date.

Magistrate A Hafiizh sentenced him to 18 months’ jail on each count, but ordered him serve the sentence concurrently from the date of arrest, meaning Shahrul Nizam would only have to serve 18 months’ in jail.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector Nurjihan Jaya, while Shahrul Nizam was represented by lawyer Amani Williams Hunt Abdullah, from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama