CovidNow: Over 25pc of children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

A child gets his Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A total of 894,826 or 25.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 1,542,513 children or 43.4 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 2,896,056 or 93.1 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,993,641 or 96.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Among the adult population, 16,040,212 or 68.2 per cent have received the booster dose while 22,967,814 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose and 23,243,830 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 19,105 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, 4,382 as the first dose, 13,214 the second dose and 1,509 as the booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,365,518.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday with three cases reported in Selangor, Kedah (two) and one case each in Perak and Penang. — Bernama