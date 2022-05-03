Khairy: New MySejahtera feature to detect infectious disease hotspots

The MySejahtera app is pictured on a phone in Shah Alam March 31, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The MySejahtera application has been updated with a new feature to track hotspots of infectious diseases, including the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Called the Infectious Disease Tracker, it allows users to see areas designated as hotspots of diseases apart from Covid-19, such as measles, rabies, HFMD and dengue fever.

“The latest MySejahtera update introduces a new feature. Can see infectious diseases like HFMD,” he said in a post on his Twitter account today.

He also shared two screenshots of the updated app.

Khairy had earlier said that the HotspotTracker feature previously used to track hotspots of Covid-19 cases would be changed into the Infectious Disease Tracker.

He said these hotspots would be determined based on the number of active cases of each infectious disease in the area of coverage of consumers.

Meanwhile, Khairy advised the public to continue wearing a face mask in enclosed or crowded areas.

“I hope you have a cheerful Aidilfitri celebration on the second day of Raya. Continue to wear a face mask in enclosed and/or crowded places.

“If you have symptoms, do a self-test & report to @my_sejahtera,” he said. — Bernama