On first day of Aidilfitri, Malaysia sees record low in new Covid-19 cases this year

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Health Ministry reported its lowest Covid-19 infections with only 1,503 new cases on the first day of Hari Raya Puasa today.

The last time the numbers fell below 2,000 was on April 13 last year when 1,767 new cases in a single day was reported.

The cumulative number of people in the country who have been found positive for Covid-19 is now 4,449,507 since the pandemic began in 2020.

However, the ministry also recorded three new deaths from the coronavirus. One arrived dead at the hospital, according to the CovidNow website.

