MMA says Domestic Trade Ministry’s random premise checks not necessary, will only cause resentment

The Malaysian Medical Association emblem is seen at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) today said that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s announcement that it would be conducting unannounced checks at premises to ensure the businesses, workers and patrons comply with the new relaxed standard operating procedures (SOPs) is not necessary.

In a statement today, MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said that there is no need for such “heavy enforcement” which can even be viewed as regressive and would invite resentment from both business owners and the public.

“We really should be gradually moving away from restrictive policies. After two years of the pandemic, the people should by now know what they should be doing to protect themselves, their families and their income.

“At this point in time, both monitoring and enforcement activities related to Act 342 should be left in the hands of the Ministry of Health (MoH), he said, referring to the provision under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Dr Koh added that strict enforcement was necessary during the early stages before the population was vaccinated and hospitalisations were high but not needed now as the situation has since improved significantly

“Businesses are well aware of the effect Covid-19 can potentially have on businesses and therefore we should trust business owners and the people to take all necessary precautions.

“As responsible persons, the public is advised to follow prescribed Covid-19 guidelines and practice self discipline to avoid a surge in cases which may then force us to revert back to stringent SOPs that will be detrimental to our economic as well as mental health,” he added.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a statement yesterday said that the ministry is committed to mobilising enforcement officers nationwide to conduct random reviews and if employees at business premises or visitors are found to be high risk individuals, action can be taken under the Prevention Act And Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 (Act 342) for failure to comply with set rules.

His statement came after Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that the MySejahtera check-in at premises is no longer needed, but premise owners can check the health statuses of their patrons to ensure they are not high risk individuals, those given the home surveillance order (HSO) or are Covid-19 positive.

Khairy also announced that the mask mandate will be relaxed beginning today, whereby those who are outdoors need not wear face masks while it is still needed in indoor settings.

High risk individuals and those who are ill were however advised to wear their masks indoors and outdoors.