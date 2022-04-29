Raya exodus: Smooth traffic flow at Gombak toll plaza

Traffic flow at the Gombak toll plaza heading to the East Coast is smooth and under control tonight, April 29, 2022. — Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Traffic flow at the Gombak toll plaza heading to the East Coast is smooth and under control tonight.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Azman Shari’at said vehicle movements across the state on major highways are expected to pick up in volume after the breaking of fast tonight.

He said this follows the offer of free toll and discounts in conjunction with Aidilfitri at midnight tonight until May 1.

“Travellers will take the opportunity to start after maghrib tonight and may go on until tomorrow night,” he told reporters at Gombak toll plaza here tonight.

In this regard, Azman said police would be giving serious attention to jumping queues and driving in the emergency lane.

“Motorists who recorded such offences can channel them as evidence to 019-6459622 of Selangor JSPT and to also state the place and time of the violations,” he said.

He also advised the people returning home to drive carefully and obey the traffic regulation.

Meanwhile, in Negri Sembilan, a traffic observation found no congestion or extraordinary traffic volume entering Seremban through North-South Expressway near Seremban toll plaza.

Nonetheless, the town centre was congested with more returning to their home villages from 6pm to 8pm, tonight. — Bernama