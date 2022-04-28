Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy says cigarettes and vape not equal, unfair to ban us

President of Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy Rizani Zakaria said studies conducted at international level have shown that cigarettes and vape are vastly different, and the latter has been proven as less harmful and can be used to help cigarette smokers to quit smoking. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — President of Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy (MVIA), Rizani Zakaria today said that the government’s recent proposal to implement a ban on vape sale is unfair to the local vape industry.

“Vape and traditional cigarettes are two completely different products and should not be regulated the same way,” Rizani said.

On April 25, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that the Anti-tobacco and Smoking Bill to prohibit children born in 2005 and subsequent years from buying and possessing tobacco products, including vapes or any electronic cigarettes, is expected to be tabled in Parliament in July.

Rizani said studies conducted at international level have shown that cigarettes and vape are vastly different, and the latter has been proven as less harmful and can be used to help cigarette smokers to quit smoking.

He said that various health agencies from the UK, Canada, and New Zealand have recognised that vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking.

He said the UK has even proposed vaping to be used as a smoking cessation treatment tool.

“MVIA recommends that the government take transparent steps in this matter and seek views and evidence from medical experts from abroad, instead of choosing to listen to the opinions of the anti-vape industry only,” urged Rizani.

He also added that the government has been delaying the industry regulation since 2005 and the high tax of RM1.20 per millimetre for vape liquid will negatively impact the industry.

“We are requesting the government to have more discussions regarding the policy for the vape industry and are always open to any discussion,” he said.