Johor Pakatan and Muda ask to be part of state BN’s activities in Opposition constituencies

A flag war between Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan contesting in the 15th Johor state election in N45 Stulang, Johor Baru, March 9, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, April 28 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) have today called on the state government to involve state Opposition lawmakers in the activities of the soon-to-be appointed Barisan Nasional (BN) special state assembly coordinators.

In a joint statement, both Johor PH and Muda said the proposed 16 BN coordinators have a duty and responsibility to work with Opposition assemblymen.

“On the principle and spirit of bipartisanship, all invitations to official government functions and meetings for BN coordinators should be extended to Opposition assemblymen.

“In this regard, Johor PH and Muda suggest two steps that can be taken by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi together with BN coordinators for the benefit of the people of Johor,” they said.

The joint statement was issued today in response to the appointment of BN coordinators for the distribution of aid in 16 out of the 56 state constituencies that are under Opposition assemblymen.

Its first proposed step was for all Johor Opposition assemblymen to participate in the District Development Action Committee (JTPD) and official state functions.

“Opposition assemblymen, who are elected representatives, can be responsible for ensuring that all information, fieldwork, and problems faced by the people are communicated directly to the JTPD.

“The participation of Opposition assemblymen in the JTPD, including the District Disaster Management Committee, District Security Committee and other official meetings, will facilitate efforts to help the people and develop Johor,” said the joint statement.

The second proposal involves requiring BN coordinators to prepare a quarterly plan that will be shared with Opposition assemblymen for the purpose of joint cooperation.

“This is to facilitate cooperation between BN coordinators and Opposition assemblymen in matters regarding state development and welfare,” read the joint statement.

For the sake of Johor, the joint statement said PH and Muda assemblymen were willing to set aside political differences and give their best service.

“All Opposition assemblymen will support the good efforts of the government in the interest of the people and the development of the state,” read the joint statement.

Yesterday, it was reported that Onn Hafiz will appoint 16 BN coordinators to facilitate aid distribution in Opposition state assembly seats in Johor.