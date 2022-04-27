Court to decide June 15 whether woman who wants to leave Islam to embrace Confucianism and Buddhism can continue with court challenge

An aerial view of the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The High Court here will decide on June 15 whether a Malaysian woman — who wants to be declared no longer a Muslim in order to be free to embrace Confucianism and Buddhism — can proceed to have her lawsuit heard.

The 32-year-old woman, who was born to a Muslim convert father and a Muslim mother, cannot be named publicly due to a court order.

High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid fixed the decision date on whether the woman would be granted leave for judicial review, after hearing arguments from her lawyer and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

For lawsuits filed through judicial review applications, leave or permission must be obtained first from the court before the lawsuit can be heard.

In this case, the woman — hereon referred to as “A” — had on March 4 filed for judicial review, naming the four respondents as the Shariah Court of Appeal, the Shariah High Court, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (Maiwp) and the government of Malaysia.

The woman “A” is seeking at least 12 court orders as part of her lawsuit, including declarations that the Shariah courts do not have the jurisdiction or power to declare that a person is no longer a Muslim.

She is also seeking a declaration from the civil High Court that she is no longer a Muslim and a declaration that she is entitled to profess her religion of Confucianism and Buddhism.

MORE TO COME