In sympathy with flood-struck KL residents, Hannah Yeoh urges govt to offer cash aid for Raya

A man wades through flood waters on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur April 25, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — With Hari Raya Puasa only a week away, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh today asked Putrajaya to provide residents in the national capital hit by yesterday’s flash floods with at least RM1,000 cash assistance each.

The Opposition lawmaker said she saw up close how many residents in her constituency like Kampung Segambut Luar and Kampung Segambut Dalam had suffered extensive flood damage and had to discard many household items ahead of the festival.

“As Hari Raya approaches and preparations to celebrate this festival have been severely affected, I urge the prime minister and Federal Territories minister to immediately approve cash aid of at least RM1,000 for those affected,” she said in a statement.

She added that many homes in the city were submerged in at least two feet of water.

Schoolchildren were also affected as their books and bags were damaged.

The DAP politician urged the government to find a long-term solution to the perennial flood problem in KL as property damages are estimated to cost millions of ringgit each time it happens.

Yeoh said that the government should no longer use high rainfall distribution as an excuse.

“This is already a disaster every time it rains in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

Yesterday’s heavy rains in the afternoon just ahead of the evening rush hour caused widespread flooding in various parts of Kuala Lumpur and congestion.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall said at least 11 major roads were affected with waters reaching at least knee-level.

Among them were Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, and Jalan Semantan.