Flash floods hit KL again with several roads impassable to traffic (VIDEO)

A general view of the flash flood at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur April 25, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Government authorities have confirmed flash floods in a few areas in Klang Valley this evening, especially within the capital city.

Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) has confirmed in a statement on Facebook today that at least 11 roads has been affected by the flood namely; Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Jalan Semantan, Pintasan Segambut, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Kinabalu (Bulatan Merdeka), Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Travers, Bulatan Dato Onn, and Jalan Melaka.

As of 4.30pm today, the capital city council said that its officers have arrived at the scenes to control the traffic.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police have warned the public on its Facebook page that water levels have risen up to knee-level in the same areas, and that Sungai Toba siren in Segambut has been triggered due to overflowing.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned that all areas in Kuala Lumpur, a few areas in Selangor and most parts of the country will be affected by dangerously high levels of rain until 8pm today.

In December last year, Klang Valley experienced one of its worst flash floods in recent history, severely affecting areas such as Shah Alam, Klang and Kuala Lumpur — displacing thousands, killing 25 people and causing losses worth RM3.1 billion in Selangor.

— Picture by Firdaus Latif

The floods, which started following heavy rains on December 17, sparked intense debate within Malaysia on how mitigation efforts need to be improved.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at the time said that authorities were not prepared to handle the amount of rainfall distribution from the downpour, which reached 380mm — the highest recorded in Selangor.