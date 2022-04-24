PM Ismail Sabri: MTUC needs to play role to build good employer-employee relations

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the launch of the Social Entrepreneurship Action Framework 2030 in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

CHUKAI, April 24 — The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has been urged to play an important role to create a good relationship between employers and employees as such cordial ties can enhance the country’s economic capability.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it is necessary as the roles of employees and MTUC are important to assist the economy recover and pave the way for the nation’s bright future.

“I also hope the labour unions would work with the government to improve the welfare of workers,” he said when speaking at a Presentation of Kemaman Perwaja Workers Compensation at Kemaman Umno division head office here today.

He said employers also need to continue cooperating to ensure a harmonious environment at the workplace is achieved for workers.

“Usually, in terms of perception, labour unions are considered as against employers...when mentioning union, the people would usually assume unions would not agree with employers and unions would also usually not agree with the government.

“But I am confident the new leadership of MTUC would work with the government in improving the welfare of workers,” he said.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri also called on workers to continue placing their confidence in the government to continue helping them to enjoy better a life.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also stressed that the implementation of the minimum wage would go on from May 1, even though there were various views and objections.

He said the details on the implementation of the minimum wage would be made by the Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan soon. — Bernama