Johor State Assembly appoints Mohd Puad Zarkashi as 15th Speaker

Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi (centre) chairs the first meeting of Johor State Assembly’s first session today. ― Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 21 ― Rengit State Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, 64, has been appointed the 15th Speaker of the Johor State Assembly (DUN) which sat for its first meeting of the first session today.

His name was proposed by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and seconded by Buloh Kasap Assemblyman Datuk Zahari Sarip, who is also the State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman.

Describing the appointment as an honour, Mohd Puad gave the assurance that he would perform his duty to the best of his ability.

He also reminded members of the State Assembly to heed the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s reminder in His Majesty’s speech when opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th State Assembly in August last year not to mar the State Assembly proceedings with bad behaviour and turning it into a monkey cage.

“This august house is a place for us to discuss and make decisions for the benefit of the people and the state of Johor. Do not mar this august House with bad manners, it is not a monkey cage.

“Therefore, honourable members, let us discuss critically but constructively,” he said after taking his oath.

Mohd Puad also expressed his appreciation to former Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat and Deputy Speaker Gan Pek Cheng for their services.

In the Johor state election last month, Mohd Puad, who is Batu Pahat Umno division chief, won the Rengit seat with a majority of 1,930 votes, defeating Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidate Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir and former Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A Rahim from PKR. ― Bernama