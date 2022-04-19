Penang to continue RM200 monthly cash aid for its trishaw peddlers this year

Penang state exco Yeoh Soon Hin speaks to members of the press after launching the ‘Penang On 3 Wheels’ programme at M Summit 191 in George Town April 19, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, April 19 — The monthly cash aid for trishaw peddlers will remain at RM200 each, Penang state executive councillor for tourism and creative economy (PETACE) Yeoh Soon Hin confirmed today.

He said the state government has given its approval to continue the financial aid in response to an accusation last month by a non-governmental organisation purportedly representing trishaw peddlers in George Town.

The group accused the state of sidelining the trishaw peddlers when the monthly cash aid was delayed for two months.

“Previously, state officials have to go down to the streets to distribute RM30 cash aid every week to the trishaw peddlers so we improved the system by setting up bank accounts to bank in RM100 each month directly to them,” he said during the launch of a Penang On 3 Wheels (P3W) trishaw ride programme at M Summit 191 Executive Hotel Suites.

He said the monthly cash aid was increased to RM200 per month middle of last year and continued to be banked in directly to the trishaw peddlers.

“We will continue to pay the monthly RM200 this year,” he said.

He added that the cash aid will continue until the state decides otherwise.

The state government increased the cash aid to RM200 in July last year.

Earlier, Yeoh said PETACE has launched many aid packages for the trishaw peddlers in Penang.

He said the trishaw peddlers were among the economic casualties of the pandemic.

“It is heartening to see the private sector such as M Summit 191 joining hands with us in helping to look into the plight of these trishaw peddlers, especially the elderly ones,” he said.

The P3W trishaw ride programme is part of the hotel’s “Stay & Ride” package which includes a one-night stay at a hotel suite and honeymoon setup in the bedroom with a two-hour P3W ride.

The trishaw tour will take guests around George Town including Ernest Zacharevic’s street murals, Chew Jetty, Sia Boey Urban Archaeological Park, Acheron Street Mosque, Cheah Kongsi, Armenian Street, Dr Sun Yat-Sen Museum and many other destinations.