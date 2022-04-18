Report: Rafizi tells PKR and Pakatan ‘not to daydream about easily retaining Selangor’ in GE15

Rafizi Ramli speaks to the audience during the Ayuh Malaysia campaign in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has warned his party, PKR, and its coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH), to not be overconfident about retaining control of Selangor for another term in the next general election (GE15).

He also reminded members of PKR that since the ‘Sheraton Move’ and the fall of the PH government, the Opposition coalition has suffered a series of losses in both state polls and by-elections.

“If the leadership of PH and PKR are still daydreaming about easily retaining Selangor, I would suggest that we splash water on their faces.

“If we were defeated only for the first time, it would be OK, we can do better the second time. But we have lost four times!” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) at a campaign event for the party’s internal elections next month.

Should the coalition lose power in Selangor, Rafizi said that it would be “akin to entering a cave from which we would never be able to get out”.

The former Pandan MP added that the current political scene is different from 2018 when PH triumphed in the 14th general election (GE14), which led to the Opposition bloc forming the federal government for the first time in Malaysia’s history.

He said that PH leaders must respond to the red flags of the Sabah, Melaka, Sarawak and Johor state elections, or risk losing Selangor as well.

“If this was the result (we got) in Johor, then we can expect the same (result) in GE15,” he said.

He then warned Selangor PH leaders in the state government and city councils to be prepared to lose their positions in three to four months from now, adding that should PH lose Selangor, it would have difficulty winning it back in the next general election.