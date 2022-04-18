Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor says associate company Sprint Holdings accepts Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat acquisition offer

File picture of a view of the traffic on the Sprint Highway. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd’s (KPS) 20-per cent associate company, System Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Holdings Sdn Bhd (Sprint Holdings), has accepted the conditional offer for the acquisition of the entire stake in System Penyuraian Traffik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (Sprint).

KPS said the written acceptance was delivered by Sprint Holdings to Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Bhd (ALR) — the offeror — today.

“Sprint Holdings expects to commence negotiations with ALR to finalise the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement for the proposed disposal and to execute the definitive agreement,” it said in a stock exchange filing to Bursa Malaysia.

KPS on April 4 announced that Sprint Holdings had received a letter of offer from ALR to acquire the entire equity interest of Sprint for about RM1.81 billion.

ALR is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act 2016 and has the mandate of the Malaysian government for the proposed restructuring of certain tolled highway concessions. — Bernama