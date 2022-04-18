Bukit Aman: Cops nab seven, seize drugs worth RM4.6m in Kelantan

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said seven people, aged between 25 and 46, including a married couple, were arrested in the raids, on suspicion of being involved in drug smuggling activities. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, April 18 — Police seized a total of 101.5 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, 19 kg of yaba pills (horse pills), and four litres of cough syrup worth RM4.6 million in six raids in Kelantan on Friday and Saturday (April 15 and 16).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said seven people, aged between 25 and 46, including a married couple, were arrested in the raids, on suspicion of being involved in drug smuggling activities.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to smuggle in drug supplies through illegal jetties for the local market. The syndicate was believed to have been operating since December last year.

Initial police investigations found all seven suspects tested negative for drugs, with one of them having a previous record for a drug-related offence, he told a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

He said all of them are in remand for seven days until April 22 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Also present at the press conference were Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat and Kelantan NCID chief ACP Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar.

Ayob Khan said the NCID had also confiscated various assets, worth RM538,943.50, belonging to members of the syndicate, which included 11 vehicles, jewellery, watches, mobile phones, branded bags and cash.

With the arrest of the suspects, he said, they police believed they had busted a drug smuggling syndicate in the state and urged those with information on drug trafficking activities to contact the NCID Hotline at 012-2087222. — Bernama