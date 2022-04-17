Agriculture Ministry to improve agrofood policy to ensure food sustainability

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee. — Bernama pic

PAITAN, April 17 — The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) will improve the existing agrofood policy to ensure a sustainable supply of food for the country, Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said.

He said the move was also taken to help boost the sector through industrial growth adding that the new policy would encourage the cultivation of crops that were previously not focused on.

“This includes the cultivation of grain maize to accommodate the shortage of supply and also the hike in import cost.

“Mafi is always studying and reviewing the existing policy for improvements ... so, we hope the reopening of economic activities (in the country’s transition to endemic phase) will continue to boost the agrofood sector,” he told reporters at a breaking of fast ceremony and presentation of donations to suraus and mosques in Sugut near here today.

Ronald said in encouraging the growth of the agrofood industry, the Agrofood Policy 2.0 would focus on modernisation of the agrofood sector and growth of the downstream industry in the next 10 years. — Bernama