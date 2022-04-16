Johor will fine-tune anti-party hopping enactment, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi speaks during a press conference announcing the portfolio line-up for the state executive council members at the Saujana in Johor Baru March 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — The Johor state government will fine-tune and implement an anti-party hopping enactment in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the matter would be fine-tuned together with Johor state assemblymen.

“To ensure there are no more unprincipled politicians who betray the mandate of the people .Insya-Allah, I, together with the Johor assemblymen will fine-tune and implement this anti-party hopping enactment in Johor,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

He said that Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had paid him a visit, during which he listened to the proposed drafting of the anti-party hopping bill at the federal level.

Efforts to implement an anti-party hopping enactment is one of the initiatives under Johor Barisan Nasional’s campaign promises during the Johor state election on March 12. — Bernama