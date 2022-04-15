PM extends Good Friday, Easter and Vishu greetings

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Parliament building, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today extended greetings to Christians celebrating Good Friday and Easter.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said Malaysia celebrates religious freedom and diversity as a big family and respects each other.

“This is Malaysia... a country that is unique, harmonious and multi-cultural... Like pieces of thread being knitted and woven together to finally become the perfect beautiful fabric... to be a prosperous Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Christians celebrate Good Friday today and Easter on April 17.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, in another post, also wished a joyous Vishu festival to the Malayalee community in the country.

“May the new year celebration for the Malayalee community will bring happiness and peace as well as strengthen ties among Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

The Malayalee community celebrates the Vishu festival today. — Bernama