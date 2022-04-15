Hear our views too, vape sellers groups tell parliamentary panel reviewing anti-smoking Bill

On January 27, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the government's plans to ban the sale of tobacco and other smoking products to those born after 2005. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) wants the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) overseeing the development of the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill to broaden the number of industry people called for their views.

MRECA president Datuk Adzwan Ab Manas claimed the Health Ministry only had “minimal discussions” with certain industry players despite its intention to table the Bill in Parliament in July.

“... our main concern is that the Ministry intends to introduce regulations to regulate vape in the same way as tobacco products,” he said in a statement today.

To note the PSSC in concern is the one on Health, Science and Innovation.

Adzwan claimed the PSSC had not been inclusive in its appointments of an external expert panel as “almost all of them are known to have stated their stand to urge the government to ban vape products all these while”.

He then called for the inclusion of international experts who would give “more objective views”.

“This Bill is very important as it will determine the fate of thousands of local entrepreneurs and workers in the vape industry.

“Therefore, we hope that the PSSC will call us to provide views on this matter,” added Adzwan.

On January 27, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the government's plans to ban the sale of tobacco and other smoking products to those born after 2005.