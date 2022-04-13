Security forces, health workers vital for direction of Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the sacrifices of these groups in preserving the harmony in Sabah has enabled the state government to ensure the implementation of development plans, especially through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ), which has gone smoothly. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — The Sabah government greatly appreciates the role and commitment of the security forces and health workers in maintaining peace in the state and ensuring that the people’s wellbeing is always protected, especially in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the sacrifices of these groups in preserving the harmony in Sabah has enabled the state government to ensure the implementation of development plans, especially through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ), which has gone smoothly.

“The security forces and health workers have played important roles in helping the country realised the vision of making Malaysia a progressive country and Sabah a prosperous state. The peace we enjoy at this time allows the country to continue to move forward.

“In the context of the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, the peace in Malaysia is important to help gain investor confidence as well as attract foreign tourists,” he said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Kuih Muih handover ceremony to members of the security forces and health workers at Menara Kinabalu, here, today.

Hajiji said the ceremony was held as a mark of appreciation and recognition for all members of the security forces for their services in maintaining the peace in the state, as well as the contribution of health workers who worked tirelessly to break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and thanks for the services and sacrifices of all members of the security forces and health workers,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sabah Health director, Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin; state deputy police commissioner, Datuk Jauteh Dikun; Fifth Infantry Division commander, Major General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid and Sabah and Labuan Maritime director, First Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah. — Bernama