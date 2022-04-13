Govt settles RM2.23m lawsuit by Apandi over termination as AG

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Malaysian government today reached an amicable settlement with former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, who filed a lawsuit against it seeking over RM2.23 million in compensation after being terminated from that post in June 2018.

Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, one of the lawyers representing Apandi, confirmed that the lawsuit was settled this morning in the High Court.

“On the basis of without prejudice, the government agreed to settle this lawsuit without any admission of liability. The terms of settlement are confidential.

“The case was struck off without liberty to file afresh and with no order as to costs,” he said in a statement.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Baljit confirmed that a consent judgment on the settlement was recorded before High Court judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir.

Baljit also confirmed to Malay Mail that the entire lawsuit is settled as Apandi’s lawsuit was filed against both the federal government and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his capacity as the then prime minister.

The other lawyers for Apandi today are Datuk Abd Shukor Ahmad and Nor Shahadah Saari.

The Malaysian government were represented by senior federal counsel Donald Joseph Franklin, Shahriah Shapiee and Abdul Hakim Ab Keram @ Ab Karem.

