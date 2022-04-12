Cops receive 35 reports of Malaysian citizens stranded overseas after 12 job scam victims return from Cambodia

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (centre) speaks to the press at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang April 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, April 12 — The police have received 35 reports, involving 45 Malaysians, believed to be stranded in countries such as in Myanmar, Thailand and Laos, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

He called on family members of those affected to lodge a report with the authorities as he was confident several more have not done so.

“We urge that they come forward and make a report as this will facilitate us in tracking the whereabouts of those who have been held captive in these countries,” he told the media after the arrival of 12 Malaysians who were job scam victims in Cambodia, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) here today.

Abd Jalil said police would be recording statements from all the victims who had just returned at klia2 before they are allowed to return home.

Sixteen Malaysians who were forced to work as scammers by a syndicate in Preah Sihanouk in Cambodia, after they were deceived by a job advertisement, were rescued on April 5.

Twelve of the victims managed to return home today while four others are still in Cambodia as they had tested Covid-19 positive and are required to undergo quarantine. — Bernama