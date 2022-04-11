Veterinary Services Dept activates surveillance, sampling in Petaling district to detect rabies in stray dogs

The DVS said the rabies control programme was continuous nationwide while the monitoring and testing of samples through the DFAT all this while had not detected incidence of rabies. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has activated surveillance and sampling to detect rabies in stray dogs in an area of one-kilometre radius from the index case following the death of a man in Petaling district, Selangor, confirmed from rabies, last April 4.

In a statement today, it said the result of the veterinary laboratory test using the Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFAT) done on the nine samples taken, however, showed all the samples to be negative of the rabies virus.

“The DVS will continue with the surveillance and sampling exercise on stray dogs in Petaling district to detect rabies.

“So far, there have been no complaints on the death of dogs infected with rabies or signs of clinical rabies in Selangor,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DVS said the rabies control programme was continuous nationwide while the monitoring and testing of samples through the DFAT all this while had not detected incidence of rabies.

The DVS advises members of the public to immediately report to the nearest Veterinary Services Offices if they see dogs which are unusually aggressive or listless.

“Any case of dog bite must be immediately reported to the Veterinary Services Office and the victim to immediately seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital,” said the DVS which also advised the public not to panic but to cooperate in dealing with cases of rabies, if any.

Yesterday, the Selangor DVS reported the death of a 40-year-old local man on March 10, confirmed from rabies. — Bernama