Public Works Dept to rebuild two collapsed bridges in Baram, says Sarawak deputy minister

Datuk Gerawat Gala (5th left) presenting a certificate of exco-committee appointment to Kennedy Chukpai Ugon while Dennis Ngau (4th left), Adam Yii (right), Paulus Palu Gumbang (2nd right), Datuk Sebastian Ting (3rd left) look on. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, April 3 — The Public Works Department (JKR) will rebuild the two collapsed bridges in Baram at Sungai Tutoh and Sungai Paong, says Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Mulu assemblyman announced this when representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to officiate at the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) dinner at a hotel here on Saturday.

“Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is the Minister of Infrastructure and Port (Development) would like to inform our people in Ulu Tutoh and Sungai Paong that JKR will rebuild the two bridges which had been damaged and destroyed,” he said.

According to Gerawat, JKR has issued a letter of intent (LOI) to Samling to build a new bridge across Sungai Tutoh which expected to be completed by the end of this year.

As for the bridge in Sungai Paong, he said JKR is currently in the process of designing the bridge which will cost about RM3 million to build.

The Sungai Tutoh and Sungai Paong bridges had collapsed and were swept away during massive flooding in May last year.

On another matter, Gerawat, who is Forum advisor, said the federation fully supports the government’s plan to build a border security road.

“There are many Orang Ulu who are living at the remote area in Ulu Sungei which is next to the Kalimantan border.

“We really hope that this border security road will become a reality because this road will definitely open many opportunities for the rural communities living near to the Sarawak-Kalimantan border,” he said.

Looking at the development taking place in Kalimantan where Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara will be located, Gerawat felt there is a need for Malaysia to build a border security road as well as to set up and upgrade the border control posts at strategic places along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

Meanwhile, Gerawat appealed to the state government to create community leader posts for the Orang Ulu community in several urban areas in the state.

“Many Orang Ulu are now staying in the main urban areas in the state such as Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Lawas.

“Thus, there is a need to have Orang Ulu community leaders in these urban areas so that they are able to address the welfare as well as handle the customary matters for their people who live in the urban areas.

“Perhaps, we can start this effort by appointing Orang Ulu community leaders in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.”

On Forum, Gerawat wanted the federation continue to be an umbrella for Orang Ulu community to unite together irrespective of their origin, religious belief or political affiliation.

Those present at the dinner included Forum president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon who is Murum assemblyman, Forum deputy president Dennis Ngau who is Telang Usan assemblyman, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii. — Borneo Post