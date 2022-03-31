UiTM yet to decide on fate of lecturer who berated B40 student in viral video

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has yet to decide on the fate of its lecturer who insulted a B40 student, after the student agreed to settle the matter amicably.

In a statement released today, UiTM said its deputy vice chancellor (student affairs) Prof Mohd Sazili Shahibi has met with the student and the contract lecturer involved yesterday to investigate the matter.

Recently, a video of the lecturer berating the B40 student for not having a laptop during an online class was widely shared on social media.

In the video, the lecturer was heard telling the student to ask his sister to sell her gold bracelet to buy a laptop for him.

Prof Mohd Sazili also met with other students who had attended the online class.

“The university’s executive management body is considering to either terminating the lecturer’s contract, which was renewed on March 15, or not take any action against the academic as she had met with the student she scolded who had agreed to settle the matter amicably.

“UiTM’s decision will rest upon the advice of the Higher Education Ministry,” the university said in the statement.

According to UiTM, the incident happened last semester, but the video was only uploaded yesterday.

The professor in question is attached to the architecture, planning and surveying faculty of UiTM on the Seri Iskandar, Perak campus and is an experienced lecturer.