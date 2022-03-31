Ferry operator at Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal awaiting final nod from Singapore

The Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal, which will be the 16th international border entry point in Johor, will have a passenger ferry service connecting the terminal directly to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore. — Bernama pic

BANDAR PENAWAR, March 31 — The ferry service operator at the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal is still awaiting final approval from the Singapore Maritime and Ports Authority (MPA) before it can begin operations.

Batam Fast Perry Pte Ltd general manager of operations Chua Choon Leng said Desaru Link Ferry Services Pte Ltd however has not set a date for the first ferry trip.

Desaru Link Ferry Services is a subsidiary of Batam Fast, which was appointed by Desaru Coast, as the ferry operator at the terminal.

“We hope the approval will come through as soon as possible, but again, this involves two countries and multiple agencies, so there are various assessments involved.

“So until then, once we obtain the approval, we will certainly make a proper announcement to everyone,” he told a press conference after the officiating ceremony at the Desaru ferry terminal here today.

Also present was Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Roslina Arbak.

The Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal, which will be the 16th international border entry point in Johor, will have a passenger ferry service connecting the terminal directly to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore.

The ferry, capable of accommodating 300 passengers at any one time, is expected to provide two round trip trips over the weekend and one round trip on a normal day.

Earlier, the Ruler of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, had graced the opening of the ferry terminal, which is seen will drive the growth of the tourism sector and the economy of southeast Johor.

Accompanying him was Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. — Bernama