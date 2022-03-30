Children under 12 allowed into stadiums as transition to endemic phase begins, says youth and sports minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said children under 12 will be allowed into stadiums in line with the transition to the endemic phase that begins April 1. — Picture courtesy of Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, March 30 — Children under 12 years will be allowed into stadiums in line with the transition to the endemic phase that begins April 1, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

Besides that, Ahmad Faizal said that eating and drinking in stadiums are now allowed as well.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) welcomes these developments. The public will also welcome the easing of the restrictions.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) of wearing face masks if not eating and drinking as well as physical distancing are still compulsory,” he told reporters after launching the Putrajaya Night Ride 2022 programme here tonight.

Ahmad Faizal said the National Security Council (MKN) will provide details on the easing of more SOPs soon.

Ahmad Faizal had earlier flagged off 200 programme participants on a 10-kilometre route around Putrajaya.

The programme is aimed to empower youth and sports development through active and healthy lifestyles, especially among civil servants. — Bernama