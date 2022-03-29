Penang CM: 2,309 travellers entered state under air VTL with Singapore

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says a total of 2,309 visitors have entered Penang over a 12-day period under the Penang-Singapore air Vaccinated Travel Lane. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 29 — A total of 2,309 visitors have entered Penang over a 12-day period under the Penang-Singapore air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said these visitors travelled to Penang on 21 flights between March 16 and 27.

“All of the visitors under the VTL underwent home quarantine and in that 12 days, six of the passengers were positive for Covid-19,” he said in a press conference today.

Penang received its first batch of visitors under the Penang-Singapore VTL on March 16.

No positive Covid-19 cases were detected on the first day.

When asked about the state’s preparedness in welcoming international visitors when the country’s borders reopen on April 1, Chow said there may not be an immediate surge in visitors into the state.

“This is because when you travel, you need to plan so we are expecting a gradual increase for a start before normalcy is achieved,” he said.

He said Penang hopes to see “impressive numbers” in the coming months.

He said beach hotels in Penang have been seeing high occupancy rates due to domestic visitors who thronged the state during the holidays and weekends.

He thanked domestic visitors for choosing Penang as a destination.

“We are thankful that the domestic tourists continue to come here as they provide an impetus to the local tourism,” he added.