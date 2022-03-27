Malay Mail

Khairy says MySejahtera app not sold to private companies, vows privacy remains protected

Sunday, 27 Mar 2022 07:45 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Housewife Kamisah Sies launches the MySejahtera app in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana
KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has today sought allay public fears, explaining that the MySejahtera application used for Covid-19 contact tracing has never been sold to any private companies.

In a statement today, he also pledged that all Malaysians’ private data handled by the application is also safe, after the matter was raised by Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“MySejahtera is fully owned by the government with the Ministry of Health (MoH) as the main owner, including all the data received by MySejahtera. Data secrecy is guaranteed and the MoH will always ensure this aspect is not compromised,” Khairy said on Twitter.

