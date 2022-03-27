Khairy says MySejahtera app not sold to private companies, vows privacy remains protected

Housewife Kamisah Sies launches the MySejahtera app in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has today sought allay public fears, explaining that the MySejahtera application used for Covid-19 contact tracing has never been sold to any private companies.

In a statement today, he also pledged that all Malaysians’ private data handled by the application is also safe, after the matter was raised by Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MySejahtera dimiliki sepenuhnya oleh Kerajaan dengan KKM sebagai pemilik utama termasuk semua data yang diterima MySj. Kerahsiaan data adalah terjamin dan KKM akan sentiasa memastikan aspek ini tidak dikompromi. pic.twitter.com/DcRCID0vXb — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) March 27, 2022

“MySejahtera is fully owned by the government with the Ministry of Health (MoH) as the main owner, including all the data received by MySejahtera. Data secrecy is guaranteed and the MoH will always ensure this aspect is not compromised,” Khairy said on Twitter.

