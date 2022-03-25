Saudia to provide Haj charter flights for Malaysian pilgrims for three years

Pilgrims keeping social distance perform their Umrah at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021. — Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Saudi Arabia flag carrier Saudia Airlines has signed an acceptance of the offer from Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to provide Haj charter flights to Malaysian pilgrims for the next three years.

The acceptance of the offer was signed by Saudia chief executive officer Captain Ibrahim Koshy while TH was represented by executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

The signing ceremony was held at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia and was witnessed by Saudia director-general Ibrahim Al Omar, in conjunction with the Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services organised by the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

In a statement today, Ibrahim said the airline would fly up to 50 per cent of Malaysian pilgrims in stages from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang (KLIA) directly to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah

He said the airline paid great attention to the hajj and umrah sector by having an established department that works solely to provide the best services to Haj and umrah pilgrims.

“It also serves to attract pilgrims, chooses markets of high travel demand, collaborates with foreign organisations and entities that handle hajj and umrah for their citizens, schedules itineraries and coordinates movement with the Saudi Arabian Civil Aviation Authority for convenience of all guests.

“Saudia will be utilising the Boeing B787-9 aircraft with 298 seats to provide the best service and ensure the pilgrimage experience begins as soon as they step into the aircraft,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh said TH is the sole governing body in Malaysia that is entrusted to provide various comprehensive facilities and services for the comfort and welfare of Malaysian pilgrims.

He said the offer to Saudia to provide charter Haj flights for Malaysian pilgrims from 2022 to 2024 strengthened the deep bilateral relationship between the Malaysian government and the Saudi Arabian government.

“This Haj charter flight arrangement is TH’s continuous effort to ensure air transportation is in place to ferry Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land in preparation if the Saudi Arabian government allows foreign pilgrims to perform Haj this year,” he added. — Bernama