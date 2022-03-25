Freeze accounts of Tabung Haji depositors who fail to pay alimony, proposes Shariah chief judge

Shariah Chief Judge Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the move was aimed at ensuring that every depositor who was a prospective pilgrim, was debt-free. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The accounts of Tabung Haji (TH) depositors who failed to pay “nafkah” (alimony) to their ex-wives and children are proposed to be frozen.

Shariah Chief Judge Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the move was aimed at ensuring that every depositor who was a prospective pilgrim, was debt-free.

He said the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM) would hold a meeting with Lembaga Tabung Haji next week to discuss the matter.

“These people (depositors) need to pay the alimony debt before fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam. This method can help the unjust ex-husband (who does not pay alimony) to be debt-free, moreover, as it involves debt with those close to him (ex-wife and children).

“We want to make sure that perform the hajj as a debt-free servant of God,” he said at a press conference on the issue of “hiwalah” (debt transfer) and alimony with the dissolution of marriage here today.

Mohd Na’im said the proposal comes following the government’s announcement with regard to the freezing of bank accounts of those who fail to pay alimony to their ex-wives.

The government had reportedly decided to impose the penalty in the best interests of women, especially those who had been divorced by their husbands.

Mohd Na’im said JKSM was also planning to meet with Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) to make a similar proposal.

“After meeting TH, we will meet with PNB to propose to freeze the shares of any individual who fails to pay alimony to his ex-wife and children,” he said. — Bernama