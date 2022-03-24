Khairy: Travellers who fail to do professional RTK-Ag test upon arrival in Malaysia could face deportation

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the travellers’ MySejahtera status would turn red and they would not be allowed to enter any business premises in the country. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Travellers who fail to undergo a professional RTK-Ag test for Covid-19 within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia could face deportation, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Parliament building today, he said apart from that, the travellers’ MySejahtera status would turn red and they would not be allowed to enter any business premises in the country.

“The RTK-Ag test must be done professionally because it (the results) must be included in MySejahtera. Only certified laboratories can do it.

“Travellers are required to undergo the professional RTK-Ag test either at private health facilities at the country’s border gates or outside the premises within 24 hours,” he said.

He said the directive would take effect from April 1.

Khairy said fully vaccinated travellers whose test result was confirmed positive and were in categories one and two were required to observe the home surveillance order (HSO) for seven days at their accommodation.

“Those in categories three and above are required to seek treatment at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres or private hospitals, while travellers who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated will be placed under HSO for 10 days.

“Fully vaccinated travellers who tested negative do not need to undergo quarantine, while those who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated will be placed under HSO for five days at their accommodation and they are required to undergo RT-PCR on the fourth day or professional RTK-Ag test on the day fifth,” he said.

Khairy said travellers were also required to download the MySejahtera application before leaving for Malaysia, fill up the travel declaration form and report the results of the RT-PCR test conducted two days prior to their departure.

He said symptomatic travellers would have to go through a fever screening using a thermal scanner or refer themselves to healthcare workers for further examination.

“Travellers who do not have symptoms can proceed to the Immigration Department counters,” he said, adding that children aged 6 and below were not required to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Khairy said the general protocols for travellers also applied to tourists from Thailand when two land border gates, namely Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao and Wang Kelian-Wang Prachan, opened from April 1.

The minister also informed that the government was still waiting for feedback from Indonesia and Brunei for the opening of the border involving travellers from the two neighboring countries. ― Bernama