Dr Noor Hisham: 22,491 new Covid-19 cases, 65 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Malaysia recorded 22,491 new daily Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative cases to 4,054,926. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Health Ministry reported 22,491 new daily Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative cases to 4,054,926.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this morning said the number of deaths from the virus showed a slight decrease to 65 compared to the 73 recorded yesterday.

He said 15 patients died before they could receive treatment.

Dr Noor Hisham said the death toll currently stands at 34,600 since the start of the pandemic.

“26,234 people recovered in the last 24 hours bringing the total cumulative recovery rate to 93 per cent or 3,771,463 people,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that 99.27 per cent of the cases reported had zero to mild symptoms while the remaining 165 cases reported today were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 that required hospitalisation.

There are currently 332 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), of which 189 require breathing assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham also said no new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the past 24 hours, meaning the number of active clusters is at 273.

The current infectivity rate of r-naught for the country stands at 0.90 today.

In the statement, Dr Noor Hisham also said five states are currently using more than 50 per cent of their ICU bed capacity.

Putrajaya is at 100 per cent capacity while Kuala Lumpur is at 67 per cent, Johor is at 59 per cent, Selangor is at 57 per cent and Kelantan is at 52 per cent.

There are eight states with over 50 per cent of non-ICU beds used for Covid-19 patients ― Selangor (80 per cent), Putrajaya (67 per cent), Terengganu (75 per cent), Perak (57 per cent), Melaka (62 per cent), Sarawak (56 per cent), Negri Sembilan (55 per cent) and Perlis (52 per cent).

As for Covid-19 quarantine centres, no states currently have more than 50 per cent of their beds utilised.