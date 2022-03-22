Sarawak Islamic Religious Council: No physical distancing for prayers in mosques, surau in the state from April 1

According to the Sarawak Islamic Religious Council, the new standard operating procedure (SOP) is in line with the transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, March 22 — Congregational obligatory and sunnah prayers can be conducted in moques and surau in Sarawak without observing physical distancing from April 1.

According to the Sarawak Islamic Religious Council, the new standard operating procedure (SOP) is in line with the transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase.

Based on the latest SOP for prayers at mosques and surau issued by the council, “imarah” activities at mosques and suraus, are also allowed, but by observing physical distancing, as well as for funeral arrangements, including burials, which do not involve Covid-19 cases.

“The SOP on the wearing of face mask and registering attendance through Mysejahtera is still applicable, with congregants encouraged to bring their own prayer mat,” it said.

As for individuals in quarantine period for Covid-19, or those with symptoms, like fever, cold, cough or shortness of breath, they are prohibited from attending prayers and all activities at mosques and surau. — Bernama