Seven hurt after car crashes into restaurant on Old Klang Road

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Seven people were injured when a car crashed into an outdoor dining area of a restaurant at Jalan Klang Lama here late yesterday.

A spokesman at the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, when contacted last night, said the injured were three men and four women, all locals, who were eating at the restaurant.

He said a team was sent to the scene after the fire and rescue station received a distress call at 9.19pm.

The accident involved a Honda HRV car, which was believed to have skidded and crashed into the dining area after crashing into two cars, a Perodua Axia and a Lexus, he added.

He said all the victims sustained minor injuries and they were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment. — Bernama