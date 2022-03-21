Kulai police arrest woman in viral video involving high performance cars and four-wheel drive on North-South Expressway (VIDEO)

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said investigators, acting on information, managed to track down the 28-year-old woman and arrested her at about 1am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, March 21 — Police have arrested a woman to assist in the investigation into a case involving a convoy of high performance cars stopping at Kilometer (KM) 34 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near the Sedenak exit in Kulai that blocked traffic last Friday.

It is understood that the woman is believed to be the driver of a four-wheel drive vehicle that was alleged to be the cause of the incident where the high performance cars were seen stopping in the middle of the expressway.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said investigators, acting on information, managed to track down the 28-year-old woman and arrested her at about 1am today.

“Police have also obtained a remand order for three days to probe the suspect until March 23.

“This is also to enable further investigations to be carried out under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for alleged reckless driving offenses,” said Tok in a statement issued here today.

The incident, involving a white four-wheel drive and about a dozen high performance cars, went viral on social media through a video recording which showed the vehicles stopping on the expressway, blocking traffic.

According to Tok, the incident is believed to have happened at 6.10pm last Friday.

“Preliminary investigation found that the incident was caused by a four-wheel drive that tried to dangerously overtake a convoy of luxury cars before colliding with one of the cars while entering the left lane.

“As a result of the incident, the group of high performance cars stopped their vehicles in the middle of the expressway due to dissatisfaction with the four-wheel drive vehicle and caused a dispute”