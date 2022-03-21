Government debt, economic growth data under spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The latest data on the country's economic growth, fiscal situation and government debts, as well as methods to reduce deficit and debts, will be among issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, these issues will be raised by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) in a question to the Finance Minister during the question and answer session.

There will also be a question from Dr Maszlee Malik (PH-Simpang Renggam) to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on efforts and initiatives to help those in the entertainment industry, especially artistes, to subscribe to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for their old- age savings.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) will pose a question to Senior Minister of Education on the ministry’s efforts to address the issue of heavy school bag that burdens school students, especially those in primary schools.

There will also be a question on the current status of the solar projects under the third Large Scale Solar (LSS3) scheme and the Large Scale Solar (LSS) programme by Malaysia Electricity Industry to Attract Renewable Energy Investment by Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Bakri) to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Bersatu-Alor Gajah) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister about the ministry’s efforts and plans to reduce the number of homeless people in the country.

After the question and answer session, the house will continue with the tabling for the first reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2022 by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry respectively.

There will also be the tabling for the second reading of the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Supply Control (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is until March 24. — Bernama