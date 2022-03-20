Sabah PAS supports registration of GRS, wants more detailed information

Sabah PAS liaison committee secretary Aliakbar Gulasan said Sabah PAS would be holding a meeting with GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor soon. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — Sabah PAS supports the registration of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as an official political coalition, but needs more detailed information on its registered content and direction.

In this regard, Sabah PAS liaison committee secretary Aliakbar Gulasan said Sabah PAS would be holding a meeting with GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor soon to obtain more accurate information on the recent registration of GRS.

“In principle, Sabah PAS and all component parties in GRS which was set up before the Sabah state election agreed with the establishment of GRS...nonetheless Sabah PAS will adhere to the latest development.

“We will review all our decisions. We are still with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and we have not broken off with Bersatu...just that we needed more information on the registration,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Tukar Minyak Engin PAS Sabah’ programme here today.

GRS now officially comprises Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) without the participation of Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, was earlier reported as saying the cooperation of parties in GRS with PAS is through PN.

On this morning’s programme, Aliakbar said it was organised by Sabah PAS Youth through Alternative Riding Club (ARC) and 50 riders of “Foodpanda” and “Grab Food” registered with ARC will receive free motorcycle engine oil change. — Bernama