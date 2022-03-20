Malaysian Armed Forces planning strategy for areas affected by monsoon transition

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel use boats to ferry food and frontliners from Kampung Spang Loi to Kampung Padang Kiambang in Segamat, Johor, January 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 20 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has planned various strategies and mechanisms to assist flood relief operations, especially in badly affected areas, for the monsoon transition phase that is expected to last till May.

Army Western Field Commander Lieutenant-General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the matter has been discussed at the state and district level disaster management committees so that all arrangements would go according to plan.

“We are always prepared to deal with the monsoon transition phase. Systems and mechanisms are there. For mobilisation in the early stages, (focus) is on affected areas followed by sending assets to expected high-risk areas,” he said at the launch of the Semangat Bersatu Series 26/2022 joint exercise between the Malaysian Army and the Singapore Army at Ulu Tiram Camp, Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) here today.

Also present was Singapore Armed Forces Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Brigadier General Andrew Lim Heng Tiew.

Regarding the Semangat Bersatu exercise, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said it was aimed to strengthen military cooperation between teams of both countries and build understanding and tolerance between countries.

He said the exercise, from March 18 to 25, involved 295 MAF officers and personnel 95 Singaporean officers and personnel.

The exercise is focused in offensive operations, involving two phases of conventional warfare in the general area of Ulu Tebrau.

He added that the exercise would test the infantry units function with the involvement of various combat elements and combat assistance in taking on any threat and achieving bilateral relations between both countries. — Bernama