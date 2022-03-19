Umno to launch school of politics to spread party ideology, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will launch its own school of politics to boost the political education of its future members and spread its ideology.

He also said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin will chair Pusat Demokrasi Rakyat or the People’s Democracy Centre.

“The chief executive officer will be our own Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“The school of politics must capture the imagination and creativity of the current generation.

“It should be an open platform to discuss aspirations for the homeland. It must be driven by technology,” he said during his winding-up speech for the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

On a related note, Ahmad Zahid said Umno will create the Pekembar Research Chair together with a “renowned university” in Malaysia to study the socio-economic, socio-political, and socio-cultural problems faced by the Malay community and find solutions based on ideas, data and empirical findings.

Although he did not elaborate further, he said there would be an official announcement soon.

“We will provide RM5 million of seed money for the chair,” he said.

The measures were part of Umno’s agenda for the future that was debated by delegates during this year’s Umno General Assembly that ended today.



