Minister: Govt monitoring ‘sick’ projects nationwide

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to the media at Parliament Building, September 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The government is serious about ‘sick’ (problematic) projects nationwide and is currently monitoring the matter, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed today.

Mustapa said so far, eight projects have been successfully restored as a result of the Implementation Coordination Unit’s (ICU) intervention.

A sick project refers to the progress of physical work experiencing a delay of more than two months or 20 per cent compared to the schedule set out in the contract and the contractor is unable to improve its performance.

“In monitoring sick projects, the ICU has implemented interventions at sick project sites. As a result of the intervention visit in Sabah, it was found that there are several major problems related to the transfer of utility infrastructure as well as the capacity of implementing agencies and consultants,” he said during the winding-up debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for the Prime Minister’s Department in Parliament today.

To address the problematic projects, Mustapa said the government had set up a National Development Project Implementation Facilitation Committee chaired by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Chief Secretary to the Government so that immediate action could be taken.

“All these efforts are to ensure that all sick projects, including in Sabah, will be completed immediately for the benefit of the people, in addition to curbing the increase in sick projects after this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said the government was formulating strategies and initiatives for the Keluarga Malaysia Hardcore Poverty Eradication Programme which would complement the existing programmes to eradicate poverty.

He added that the Hardcore Poor Eradication Programme is proposed to be implemented in phases over three years involving at least 480 urban and rural localities, including Orang Asli villages starting in 2022.

Three phases involving 80 localities for each phase will be implemented in a pilot project in 2022, he said.

“The first phase will be launched in April, followed by the second phase in September and the third phase in December 2022. The EPU and ICU will hold meetings with the relevant MPs before the implementation of the programme,” he said. — Bernama