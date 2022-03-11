Cops confirm identities of quartet who died in Ampang landslide

Residents look on as search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang March 11, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Police today revealed the names of the four victims who perished and one who was injured in the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang here yesterday.

The dead are A. Mahendra, 36; E. Ramasamy, 58; Mohd Saifullah Ridzuan Ishak, 34; and Chong Siew Kim, 85. The one who escaped with injuries was Cheng Kim Cheng, 85.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said all the deceased were taken to Ampang Hospital and had been identified by their family members.

“The injured victim is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad Farouk said the police had been alerted that there were cracks and soil movement in the areas and the police would like to advise the residents to adhere to the evacuation order to prevent any untoward incident.

“Thirty policemen will continue with 24-hour monitoring and the residents can lodge any report at the makeshift police booth in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said 123 members of the Special Tactical Operations and Rescue Malaysia (STORM) team were involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation from 5.54 pm yesterday to 3 am today.

He said three of the victims were found buried under 1.0- to 1.5-metre of debris.

“One house was totally destroyed and several others were badly affected,” he said.— Bernama



