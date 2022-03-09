Malaysia Rail Link: ECRL construction records 27.82pc progress as at February

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said the percentage of progress includes construction works across four states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 9 — The overall progress of the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has achieved 27.82 per cent completion as at February this year.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said the percentage of progress includes construction works across four states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor.

For infrastructure construction, he said works in Terengganu recorded 26.5 per cent completion for the same period.

“This progress is driven by earthworks, as well as tunnelling, bridge, and piling works at 143 locations,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported that MRL targeted the progress of the ECRL infrastructure works to achieve 37 per cent across the four states this year.

The 665-kilometre (km) rail network comprising 59 tunnels spanning 61km, as well as several flyovers with a total length of 127km, is estimated to cost RM50.27 billion and is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

The construction involves the alignment of Section A from Kota Baru, Kelantan to Dungun, Terengganu; Section B from Dungun to Mentakab, Pahang; and Section C from Mentakab to Port Klang, Selangor.

In another development, Darwis said MRL’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Mesra ECRL was held at the Kuala Terengganu ECRL Station in Durian Guling today for the benefit of the local socioeconomy, people and environment.

“The programme, which entailed engagement with the community surrounding the Kuala Terengganu ECRL Station today, was timely, as the construction on the passenger station in the area will begin in the fourth quarter of this year,” he said.

He said during the programme, a “Kenali ECRL” briefing was given to raise the awareness of the residents on the ECRL project, hence, uncovering the benefits from the project, especially for the community living within a radius of five km from the ECRL station.

“The briefing was also aimed at preparing the community for a more modern and efficient rail connection when the ECRL is completed,” he said

The “Mesra ECRL” programme was previously held in the vicinity of the Bandar Permaisuri ECRL Station and Jerteh ECRL Station on February 15 and 16, respectively. — Bernama