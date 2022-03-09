MAHB: Airports getting ready to welcome influx of international passengers

Among the steps taken by MAHB to ensure airport readiness include deploying more customer experience staff on the ground, as well as installing more signages and seats across the terminals for better passenger convenience and comfort. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has ensured that all its international airports are ready to receive an influx of international passengers into the country once its borders reopen on April 1, 2022, as announced by the government yesterday.

The airport operator has been continuously working with the authorities, including the Ministry of Health (MOH), to improve the process flow at the airport, especially for arrivals.

“In doing so, passenger feedback over the last several months is also taken into consideration so that passenger experience can be as smooth as possible while their wellbeing is being safeguarded,” it said in a statement.

Managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said in the same statement that “the efficiency of safety protocols at the airport is a key focus area because it plays a major role in ensuring a pleasant passenger-processing experience”.

Among the steps taken by MAHB to ensure airport readiness include deploying more customer experience staff on the ground, as well as installing more signages and seats across the terminals for better passenger convenience and comfort.

Additionally, more than 22,000 members of the airport community have been fully vaccinated. The airport operator would like to remind all passengers and airport guests to continue adhering to all safety protocols for the benefit of the public at large.

“We need to ensure that they have a good impression of Malaysia the moment they step foot on our soil and this first impression will be formed at the airport. The availability of the Covid-19 Protocol portal will be a great help in facilitating the arrival process as passengers can now get updated information from one single source,” Iskandar said.

“We are looking forward to seeing good growth in our international passenger and aircraft traffic movements as this would contribute significantly to the group’s and airport community’s business performance. Among others, inbound tourism will also be rejuvenated and the spillover effect throughout the entire value chain will benefit Malaysia’s economy positively,” he added.

MAHB is one of the world’s largest airport operator groups in terms of the number of passengers handled. It manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 39 airports in Malaysia comprise five international airports, 16 domestic airports, and 18 short take-off and landing ports (STOLports). Its flagship airport, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, is among the region’s preferred aviation hubs. — Bernama