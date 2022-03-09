Johor polls: Candidates taking full advantage of extended campaigning hours

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line both sides of Jalan Sutera ahead of state elections, in Johor Baru February 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 9 ― Candidates in the Johor state election are taking full advantage of extended campaigning hours and using various strategies before the campaigning period ends at midnight on Friday.

The Election Commission (EC) had amended the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Johor election, allowing ceramah (political talks), lectures and campaigning until midnight daily compared to until 10pm previously.

Perikatan Nasional's (PN) Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz, who is contesting for the Parit Yaani seat, has organised and participated in futsal competitions held late at night as young people enjoy this activity during their free time at nights.

Besides house-to-house campaigning, programmes involving activities such as futsal give him the opportunity to reach out to the community to learn about their needs and problems.

“The campaigning until late tonight is an advantage for all those contesting, giving us additional time to meet more voters,” the 38-year-old Johor PN Youth chief told Bernama.

Political analyst Associate Prof Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain said political parties have had longer campaigning hours after the EC allowed campaigning hours to be extended until midnight daily.

“Usually voters have more time at night as they are working during the daytime. Contesting political parties need to be creative to make full use of their campaigning period by holding various activities and programmes,” he said.

However, the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) senior lecturer at the Faculty of Human Ecology said the door-to-door or face-to-face campaigning were still the best methods to woo voters.

“These are more effective because they have a personal touch. These old methods are still relevant because voters will be able to get to know the candidates better when they meet them,” he added.

Barisan Nasional's (BN) Pandak Ahmad, who is a candidate for the Kota Iskandar seat, took the opportunity to reach out to young people at night by holding electronic sports (e-sports) programmes such as the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) tournament.

The Malaysian Handball Federation (MAHF) president said although these (activities) have been organised during the state election, they can be two-pronged in also unearthing new talents in e-sports and taking them to higher levels.

The Johor state election will be held on Saturday (March 12), involving 239 candidates contesting for 56 state assembly seats. A total of 2,597,742 voters are eligible to vote in the state election. ― Bernama