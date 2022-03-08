Half of PR1MA home buyers are young people, Dewan Rakyat told

Visitors at the PR1MA expo at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — As many as 50 per cent or 17,543 buyers of 1Malaysia Housing Programme (PR1MA) projects nationwide are young people, aged 25 to 35, as of December last year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said that last year, 34 per cent or 1,904 PR1MA home buyers were from this group.

“This proves that the PR1MA homes offer price is a favourite among young people and they can afford it,” he said during the Ministers' Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) who wanted the Minister of Housing and Local Government to state to what extent it had succeeded in providing affordable housing projects, especially for young people, aged 25 to 35, and their response to the PR1MA housing projects, nationwide.

Apart from that, he said PR1MA would also introduce the Youth Home Ownership initiative which aimed to increase PR1MA homeownership among young people from 50.3 per cent to 70 per cent by the end of 2022. — Bernama