Transport minister: After eight years, Malaysia still has not abandoned efforts to locate MH370

Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 takes picture of a screen while a slideshow is played for the passengers of the missing plane at the Lido Hotel in Beijing March 27, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has reiterated that the Malaysian government’s aspirations to locate the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370 has not been abandoned.

Sympathising with the loss and pain of those affected by the mysterious incident, he said Malaysia was also keen on careful consideration and study on all new credible information to identify the location of the aircraft.

This Tuesday (March 8) marks the eighth year of the tragedy of the aircraft that vanished without a trace, leaving many questions on what actually happened to the ill-fated plane unanswered and passengers’ family members in limbo.

“We just need credible and actionable evidence to act on before we can mount an expedition which we are certain could yield results.

“This is credible information which can be used to identify the specific location of the aircraft. With this, consideration will be given to determining future search operations and re-establishment of the investigation team,” he said today in a recorded speech for the MH370’s eighth anniversary.

On the evening of March 8, 2014, the Malaysia Airlines aircraft with 239 people on board left the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Beijing but vanished from the radar screen about two hours after its departure.

Following that, massive search operations involving several countries were conducted in the southern Indian Ocean but neither the plane nor its wreckage was found. — Bernama