Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan continues to decrease

Lubok Jong in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, inundated with flood water, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, March 6 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan continues to show a declining trend with 1,337 people from 382 families still at the relief centres (PPS) at noon, compared with 1,437 people (414 families) this morning.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, all the evacuees are at three PPS in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), on its website, reported that all major rivers in the state are now at the normal level. — Bernama